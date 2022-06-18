TV20 UF Female Athlete of the Year: Trinity Thomas (Gymnastics)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week, TV20 is recognizing the best of the 2021-22 Florida Gators athletic year by handing out some awards (for entertainment purposes only). From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, we’ll honor an individual or a team in one of 10 different categories. Up Next is the category for UF Female Athlete of the Year. The five nominees, as selected and voted on by TV20 staff, are:

Annabell Fuller: The junior competed in all 11 golf tournaments between the fall and spring season. Playing in the No. 1 position in six of them. The 2022 all-sec second team member helped lead Florida to its first berth in the match play finals of the SEC Tournament.

Anna Hall: Hall became the first female in the history of the track and field program to win the heptathlon at the outdoor national championships, while helping the women’s team win their first indoor national title in 30 years and claim their first ever outdoor title.

Jasmine Moore: Moore’s unrivaled sweep of the indoor and outdoor horizontal jumps puts her in a class of her own. She won all eight events between the long jump and triple jump. She was also a key piece of Florida’s indoor and outdoor national championship teams.

Kiki Smith: Smith already won TV20′s “super senior” superlative, in part because she earned “1st team all-sec honors” and paced all Gator women’s basketball players in points, assists and steals. Her skills and leadership guided the team to its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since the 2015-16 season.

Trinity Thomas: Thomas recorded a staggering 12 “perfect 10′s” this spring, including four in-a-row at the NCAA Championships on her way to being crowned SEC Gymnast of the Year, along with winning the SEC All-Around and NCAA All-Around titles.

