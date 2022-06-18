TV20 UF Male Athlete of the Year: Joseph Fanbulleh (Track & Field)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week, TV20 recognized the best of the 2021-22 Florida Gators athletic year by handing out some awards (for entertainment purposes only). From Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, we honored an individual or a team in one of 10 different categories. The final category is UF Male Athlete of the Year. The six nominees, as selected and voted on by TV20 staff, are:

Colin Castleton: The man in the middle of the paint, Colin Castleton. Castleton made the 2022 All-SEC 2nd team, leading the gators with 16 points and 9 rebounds per game. He scored a career-high 29 points against Arkansas and poured in 22 and 10 in the Gators upset of No. 2 Auburn.

Kaiir Elam: In his junior campaign, Elam amassed 29 total tackles, 16 of those being solo, 1 interception and 5 pass breakups. His performance helped him get selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 23rd overall pick in the 1st round of the NFL Draft.

Joseph Fanbulleh: The track and field sprinter is definitely going down in the Gators lore after his performance this calendar year. Not only was he apart of the SEC Outdoor Championship 4x100 relay team, but he also helped the men’s squad win the Outdoor National Championship by finishing first in the 100 meters and defended his crown in the 200 meters.

Bobby Finke: The man who successfully won a pair of olympic gold medals in the 2020 summer games, successfully defended his national title in the 1650 at the 2022 NCAA Championships and finished 4th in the 400 individual medley.

Wyatt Langford: Having already won a “20″ for Breakthrough Athlete of the Year, Langford’s resume is pretty impressive considering he led the SEC in home runs with 26, and paced the Gators in batting average and rbi’s as well.

Ben Shelton: The sophomore sensation blew away the competition on the hardcourt this season by compiling a record of 37-5 in singles. Shelton earned 1st Team All-SEC, SEC Player of the Year, and ITA National Player of the Year thanks to claiming the SEC and NCAA championships.

This was another close call, but Joseph Fanbullen’s two individual titles, along with being a key piece of Florida’s Outdoor National Championship gave him a leg up on his peers.

