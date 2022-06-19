4th Ave Food Park holds a black-owned business market on Juneteenth

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People came out to the 4th Ave. Food Park in Gainesville to support local black-owned businesses to celebrate Juneteenth.

More than ten vendors sold food, arts and crafts, and clothing. There was also live music for everyone to enjoy.

Michael Graham whose business is called The Teachers Ade sells a variety of juices and said 10% of his profits go back to the kids he teaches.

“I know people may say this but I see myself in the students that I teach. I grew up without a father and I didn’t have a mother some of the kids I have they only have one parent or they have no parents they’re raised by their grandparents. To me, it’s easy to give back to them because I knew how hard it was for me growing up,”

The food park plans to celebrate Juneteenth for years to come to help support those black businesses.

