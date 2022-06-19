Alachua County man jailed after fight with girlfriend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested yesterday after he allegedly choked his girlfriend.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say that 60-year-old Ronald Hill and his girlfriend were having an argument late in the evening when Hill threw a glass coffee cup at her just missing her.

Hill then started choking her with his arm around her neck to where she couldn’t breathe.

Deputies also stated that Hill has had a previous battery conviction.

Hill has been charged with intent to do violence and battery by strangulation.

TRENDING STORY: Deputies searching for missing and endangered Marion County woman

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.