Advertisement

Alachua County man jailed after fight with girlfriend

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested yesterday after he allegedly choked his girlfriend.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say that 60-year-old Ronald Hill and his girlfriend were having an argument late in the evening when Hill threw a glass coffee cup at her just missing her.

Hill then started choking her with his arm around her neck to where she couldn’t breathe.

Deputies also stated that Hill has had a previous battery conviction.

Hill has been charged with intent to do violence and battery by strangulation.

TRENDING STORY: Deputies searching for missing and endangered Marion County woman

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

Alachua County man jailed after fight with girlfriend
The Lake Butler team was one of only forty teams to advance to the final competition
Union County JROTC heads to Washington, D.C.
Union County JROTC heads to Washington, D.C.
Gainesville's 4th Ave Food Park supports black owned businesses on Juneteenth.
4th Ave Food Park holds a black-owned business market on Juneteenth