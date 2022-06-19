Advertisement

Border Patrol finds $60K of meth hidden in children’s car seats

By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Border Patrol caught a suspect trying to smuggle 27 pounds of methamphetamine in children’s car seats.

A K-9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The male suspect, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested in Murrieta, California, on Wednesday.

The driver of the car and the narcotics were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce for prosecution.

While the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol agents, the four children and their mother were released.

It’s not clear if they knew they were being used as mules to smuggle drugs.

