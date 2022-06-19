Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing and endangered Marion County woman

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies say 79-year-old Diane Adinolfi was last seen leaving her home on Southeast 112th Street Road in Belleview around 10 A.M. Saturday morning.

Officials believe she is on foot and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue shorts, and carrying a red purse.

Diane has shown signs of early-onset dementia and has gone missing several times in the past.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County deputies searching for missing man

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

The Juneteenth Slam brought the community of Gainesville together to celebrate tennis and the...
Local Tennis camp brings community together to celebrate Juneteenth holiday
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Organizers also took the time to educate Gainesville residents on the history of Juneteenth.
Gainesville residents gather for the first annual Freedom Fest to celebrate the history of Juneteenth
Deputies searching for missing and endangered Marion County woman