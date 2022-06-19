Deputies searching for missing and endangered Marion County woman

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies say 79-year-old Diane Adinolfi was last seen leaving her home on Southeast 112th Street Road in Belleview around 10 A.M. Saturday morning.

Officials believe she is on foot and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue shorts, and carrying a red purse.

Diane has shown signs of early-onset dementia and has gone missing several times in the past.

