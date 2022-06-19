Gainesville man arrested after smoking marijuana in car with minors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested Saturday in Gainesville after smoking marijuana in a car with several young girls.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Harry McNeal was parked outside a home on Southwest 80th Drive.

That’s when deputies arrived finding the vehicle filled with smoke and the young passengers shouting profanities at them.

Deputies asked all of the people to exit the vehicle but McNeal refused.

After McNeal tried to pull away several times, deputies had to restrain him.

They then found small amounts of marijuana on one of the minors.

McNeal has been charged with resisting officers and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

