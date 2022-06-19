Gainesville residents gather for the first annual Freedom Fest to celebrate the history of Juneteenth

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Juneteenth is a day of reflection on emancipation, but it’s also a day of celebration.

The Gainesville Cotton Club Museum & Cultural Center and The City of Gainesville hosted the first annual Freedom Fest at Bo Diddley Plaza.

The celebration included musical performances from local and regional artists, food trucks, organization and business vendors, and arts and crafts for kids.

Along with celebrating, organizers also took the time to educate Gainesville residents on the history of Juneteenth.

“What The City of Gainesville is doing, as it relates to celebrating the Journey to Juneteenth is unprecedented. I don’t think any other place in the United States is celebrating for a month long celebration so I’m honored to be a part of that. I’m honored to live in a city that thinks that it’s so important to explore this history and this culture,” said Nathaniel Courtney Jr., Co-founder of Nathan Ross inc.

Tomorrow The City of Gainesville’s month long Journey to Juneteenth comes to an end with the grand re-opening of Clarence R. Kelly community center.

