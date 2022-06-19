Advertisement

Juneteenth and Father’s Day was celebrated in Williston

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and family gathered at Heritage Park in Williston giving presentations and the history of Juneteenth.

“Everything that we are came with the price. Everything we celebrate is because of someone else’s effort. Today is a day to celebrate freedom,”  said Pastor Johnnie Jones.

Al Carnegie attended the celebration and said Juneteenth acknowledges the day that everyone in the United States was finally free.

“It means history, it had a lot to do with the slaves being free and everybody working together regardless of what color you are. They celebrate in different cultures just as well as in the black culture. Everyone was in this together.”

They also celebrated Father’s Day and what that means to them. Carnegie said his dad’s values are instilled in him.

“I learned from that to be better and teach my kids, grandkids, and everybody to be a better father this day in time because you need fathers. A house without a father is where things go wrong.”

Williston Police Chief Mike Rolls is a father himself and had a message for other fathers.

“The message for fathers today is to spend time with your children. Get to know your children and spend a lot of time with them. Coach them and encourage them teach them what’s right and teach them what’s wrong.”

They said will continue to honor their ancestors through Juneteenth to keep the dream moving forward.

