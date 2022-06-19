Local tennis camp brings community together to celebrate Juneteenth holiday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville, the USTA of Florida, and other local organizations helped bring the Gainesville community together with the 2nd annual “Juneteenth Slam.”

The event took place at T B McPherson Recreation Complex from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Participants went through a series of cardio drills with speed ladders and cones, along with learning the finer points of playing tennis.

Those in attendance were also able to learn the significance of the holiday and how it impacts their community to date. Poetry readings also took place to help expand on the main idea of Juneteenth and express what it meant to those celebrating it.

Holding an event of this magnitude provides an opportunity to unite the community and grow the game.

“Being able to bring this opportunity to this side of the town and grow the game on this side of the town is extremely important because it not only effects the character development of the individuals but it also effects the culture here on the Eastside of Gainesville,” said Head Tennis Pro of Play Tennis Gainesville, Chris Champion. “You gotta think about everybody who came from the past, everybody who struggled to get us this far. This is an awesome accomplishment that the United States has been able to do and we’re happy to support that.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.