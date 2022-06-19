Advertisement

Man arrested for impersonating officer, keeping teen runaway at home, police say

Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at...
Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at his home and also gave her alcohol.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a man after they said he claimed to be a U.S. Marshal, gave alcohol to a minor and harbored a runaway.

Officers responded to an apartment complex for a call about an abduction on Thursday, the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

A woman who had talked to officers said her 16-year-old runaway daughter was inside an apartment at the complex. She also said she had previously seen her daughter get into a gold SUV at a gas station nearby. The SUV was parked outside the apartment.

When officers knocked on the apartment door, they met with and talked to Christopher Bartley. Police said he told the officers the 16-year-old girl was not there. However, officers investigated and learned the girl was in the apartment, contrary to Bartley’s information.

When officers talked to the 16-year-old, they said she told them she was staying with Bartley because he had told her he was a former Tulsa Police Officer and currently worked for the U.S. Marshal Service. She also said Bartley often wore clothing that resembled law enforcement, and that he gave her alcohol.

The officers arrested Bartley for harboring a runaway juvenile, false impersonation of a peace officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tulsa PD said Bartley has never worked for the department nor for the Marshal Service.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

Hill has been charged with intent to do violence and battery by strangulation
Alachua County man jailed after fight with girlfriend
Alachua County man jailed after fight with girlfriend
The Lake Butler team was one of only forty teams to advance to the final competition
Union County JROTC heads to Washington, D.C.
Union County JROTC heads to Washington, D.C.
Gainesville's 4th Ave Food Park supports black owned businesses on Juneteenth.
4th Ave Food Park holds a black-owned business market on Juneteenth