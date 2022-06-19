Advertisement

NCFL Bridge clubs participate in the fight against Alzheimer’s for The Longest Day

All of the donations that were made throughout the year and from event will go to the Alzeimer’s Association.
By Erica Nicole
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people nationwide will be playing the game of bridge throughout the week to support those with Alzheimer’s.

The Oak Hammock Bridge Club and Gainesville Bridge Club partnered for the 7th straight year for an event called “The Longest Day”.

The clubs invited their members and non-members to participate for $10 per game. It’s a 10 hour event and each game can last several hours.

The event is held every year around June 21st which is the longest day of the year, but there’s also a deeper meaning behind it.

“The name signifies how long caregivers have to take care of patients with alzheimer’s. I read a book once and it was called The 36-Hour Day...when you care for an Alzheimer’s patient, it’s as if every day is the longest day,” said Mary Ann Mcintyre, president of the Gainesville Bridge Club.

All of the donations that were made throughout the year and from event will go to the Alzeimer’s Association.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

The Juneteenth Slam brought the community of Gainesville together to celebrate tennis and the...
Local Tennis camp brings community together to celebrate Juneteenth holiday
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Organizers also took the time to educate Gainesville residents on the history of Juneteenth.
Gainesville residents gather for the first annual Freedom Fest to celebrate the history of Juneteenth
She has shown signs of early-onset dementia and has gone missing several times in the past.
Deputies searching for missing and endangered Marion County woman
Deputies searching for missing and endangered Marion County woman