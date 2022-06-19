NCFL Bridge clubs participate in the fight against Alzheimer’s for The Longest Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people nationwide will be playing the game of bridge throughout the week to support those with Alzheimer’s.

The Oak Hammock Bridge Club and Gainesville Bridge Club partnered for the 7th straight year for an event called “The Longest Day”.

The clubs invited their members and non-members to participate for $10 per game. It’s a 10 hour event and each game can last several hours.

The event is held every year around June 21st which is the longest day of the year, but there’s also a deeper meaning behind it.

“The name signifies how long caregivers have to take care of patients with alzheimer’s. I read a book once and it was called The 36-Hour Day...when you care for an Alzheimer’s patient, it’s as if every day is the longest day,” said Mary Ann Mcintyre, president of the Gainesville Bridge Club.

All of the donations that were made throughout the year and from event will go to the Alzeimer’s Association.

