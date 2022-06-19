Union County JROTC heads to Washington, D.C.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County High School JROTC Leadership Team headed to Washington, D.C. to compete in a championship event.

The JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl pits teams against each other to achieve top scores in the knowledge of current events, financial literacy, and leadership values and skills.

The Lake Butler team was one of only forty teams to advance to the final competition.

It is meant to create opportunities for the cadets that allow them to demonstrate leadership and academic abilities.

