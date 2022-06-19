Advertisement

Union County JROTC heads to Washington, D.C.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County High School JROTC Leadership Team headed to Washington, D.C. to compete in a championship event.

The JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl pits teams against each other to achieve top scores in the knowledge of current events, financial literacy, and leadership values and skills.

The Lake Butler team was one of only forty teams to advance to the final competition.

It is meant to create opportunities for the cadets that allow them to demonstrate leadership and academic abilities.

TRENDING STORY: NCFL Bridge clubs participate in the fight against Alzheimer’s for The Longest Day

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

Hill has been charged with intent to do violence and battery by strangulation
Alachua County man jailed after fight with girlfriend
Alachua County man jailed after fight with girlfriend
Union County JROTC heads to Washington, D.C.
Gainesville's 4th Ave Food Park supports black owned businesses on Juneteenth.
4th Ave Food Park holds a black-owned business market on Juneteenth