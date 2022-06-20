Assisted living workers receive almost $9,000 in back wages

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The federal department of labor recovered almost $9,000 in back wages for two workers at an assisted living facility in Lake City.

An investigation found Willowbrook Assisted Living Facility denied paying the employees overtime wages and illegally fired one of the workers for exercising their right to medical leave.

Investigators learned the company assumed the workers were not entitled to overtime and failed to pay time-and-a-half.

