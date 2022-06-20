Children’s Table is having a food distribution in Bronson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table will have a food distribution in Bronson.
This event starts at 12 p.m. and will end at 2 p.m.
It will be held at the Children’s Table.
TRENDING STORY: “His legacy lives on”: Clarence R. Kelly’s dream community center is finally here
$7 is requested per box.
Everyone is welcome.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.