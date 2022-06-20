Advertisement

Deputy rescues, bottle-feeds baby skunk

Deputy Nate Jacobson rescued a baby skunk that crossed his path while on duty.
Deputy Nate Jacobson rescued a baby skunk that crossed his path while on duty.(Olmsted County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (Gray News) – A deputy in Minnesota didn’t know what to do when he crossed paths with a baby skunk in need of help.

“I don’t know what to do – it’s so cute,” Deputy Nate Jacobson said in a video posted on Twitter.

Jacobson decided to pick up the skunk and took it to Paws and Claws, which was joined by the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota for continued care for the animal.

The deputy grinned as he helped bottle-feed the baby skunk at the center.

This is the first time Paws and Claws had taken in a rescued skunk. Employees say it is healthy and doing OK.

The skunk did not spray Jacobson during the rescue.

“It’s worth it,” the deputy said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

Red Robin says an employee in North Carolina was fired after reports were made of edibles found...
Red Robin employee fired for putting edibles in orders
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
Greitens brandishes gun in video, says he’s ‘RINO hunting’
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
SEC
Russell Report: SEC Schedule Model
Russell Report: SEC Schedule Model
Russell Report: SEC Schedule Model