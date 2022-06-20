Advertisement

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Efficient exercises for a workout

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Efficient exercises for a workout
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Efficient exercises for a workout(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four exercises, as many reps as you can manage, and ten minutes is all you need.

Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness show us an efficient workout when you are pressed for time.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Father’s Day workouts

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

Santa Fe College is hosting a STEM camp for 9th graders from Alachua and Bradford county
Santa Fe College is hosting a STEM camp for 9th graders from Alachua and Bradford county
Children’s Table is having a food distribution in Bronson
Children’s Table is having a food distribution in Bronson
Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala company keeping people healthy from their own garbage cans
Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala company keeping people healthy from their own garbage cans
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida