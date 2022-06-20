Gainesville Health and Fitness: Efficient exercises for a workout

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four exercises, as many reps as you can manage, and ten minutes is all you need.

Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness show us an efficient workout when you are pressed for time.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Father’s Day workouts

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.