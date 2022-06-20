Advertisement

Gainesville man accused of beating girlfriend and keeping children from leaving

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of beating his girlfriend and trapping her children in their home.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of beating his girlfriend and trapping her children in their home.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded to the home on Northwest 31st Avenue just after midnight on Monday morning. The victim showed officers her nose ring was ripped out of her face by Farad Hutton, 33. She then told deputies her three children were still inside the home with Hutton.

RELATED STORY: Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrest a man after he called 911

Deputies forced their way inside the home and found Farad, who ran upstairs. They chased after him and a struggle ensued. Two deputies were pushed down the stairs before a taser was used on Farad.

The children told deputies that earlier in the night, a child witnessed Farad yelling at their mother. He then yelled, “go back in your room or it’s gon’ get wicked.”

He chased the children and their mother into a bedroom and kept them from leaving. He took their phones and pushed one of the children and the mother.

Hutto was booked in the Alachua County Jail on charges of battery, false imprisonment, robbery, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $75,000

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrest a man after he called 911
Man rushed to the hospital after log truck flips in Suwannee County
Gainesville man accused of beating girlfriend and keeping children from leaving