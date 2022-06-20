Gainesville man accused of beating girlfriend and keeping children from leaving

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of beating his girlfriend and trapping her children in their home.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded to the home on Northwest 31st Avenue just after midnight on Monday morning. The victim showed officers her nose ring was ripped out of her face by Farad Hutton, 33. She then told deputies her three children were still inside the home with Hutton.

Deputies forced their way inside the home and found Farad, who ran upstairs. They chased after him and a struggle ensued. Two deputies were pushed down the stairs before a taser was used on Farad.

The children told deputies that earlier in the night, a child witnessed Farad yelling at their mother. He then yelled, “go back in your room or it’s gon’ get wicked.”

He chased the children and their mother into a bedroom and kept them from leaving. He took their phones and pushed one of the children and the mother.

Hutto was booked in the Alachua County Jail on charges of battery, false imprisonment, robbery, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $75,000

