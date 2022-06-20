Advertisement

Gator swimmers make waves at World Championships

Dressel, Ledecky medal on day two
Caeleb Dressel of the United States poses with his medal after winning the Men 50m Butterfly...
Caeleb Dressel of the United States poses with his medal after winning the Men 50m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUDAPEST, Hungary. (WCJB) - Five years ago, Caeleb Dressel put his competition on notice by winning a record, seven gold medals at the World Championships. Fast forward to the present, and Dressel is still finding the top of the podium.

The former Florida swimmer won a gold medal in the men’s 50 meter fly on day two of the World Championships by touching the wall in 22.57 seconds. The first place finish earned him his 15th career world title.

The other male Gators swimmer in action was Dressel’s 2020 Olympic’s teammate, Kieran Smith. Smith punched his ticket to Monday’s final heat by finishing the men’s 200 meter freestyle in 1:46.03. He’ll have some work to do if he wants to find the podium on Monday, considering his time was only good enough to qualify in eighth place.

Florida’s volunteer swimming coach, and seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky also made a spot for herself in Monday’s finals heat in the women’s 1500 meters. Ledecky touched the wall first in a time of 15:47.02. She was the first swimmer to finish the race by 11 seconds over the second-place qualifier.

Finals heats begin Monday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

Florida Men's Track and Field sprinter Joseph Fanbulleh watches at practice.
TV20 UF Male Athlete of the Year: Joseph Fanbulleh (Track & Field)
Florida's Trinity Thomas competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA college women's...
TV20 UF Female Athlete of the Year: Trinity Thomas (Gymnastics)
Pressly Stadium, June 4
TV20 Award, UF Men’s Team of the Year: Track & Field
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball down court against Boston...
Warriors pull away from Celtics, 103-90, win NBA title in six games