Gator swimmers make waves at World Championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary. (WCJB) - Five years ago, Caeleb Dressel put his competition on notice by winning a record, seven gold medals at the World Championships. Fast forward to the present, and Dressel is still finding the top of the podium.

The former Florida swimmer won a gold medal in the men’s 50 meter fly on day two of the World Championships by touching the wall in 22.57 seconds. The first place finish earned him his 15th career world title.

The other male Gators swimmer in action was Dressel’s 2020 Olympic’s teammate, Kieran Smith. Smith punched his ticket to Monday’s final heat by finishing the men’s 200 meter freestyle in 1:46.03. He’ll have some work to do if he wants to find the podium on Monday, considering his time was only good enough to qualify in eighth place.

Florida’s volunteer swimming coach, and seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky also made a spot for herself in Monday’s finals heat in the women’s 1500 meters. Ledecky touched the wall first in a time of 15:47.02. She was the first swimmer to finish the race by 11 seconds over the second-place qualifier.

Finals heats begin Monday at noon.

