Goldenrod Parlor in Gainesville gives style and community service in honor of Pride Month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To close out Pride month, Goldenrod Parlor salon in Gainesville is donating 10% of all sales from this week to Unspoken Treasure Society. The organization is a non-profit in Alachua county meant to offer health, financial and social services to the transgender community.

Although, it’s not the only pride-themed service project from the salon this year.

“Well, we were really tryna think about what can we do for Pride,” said owner, Sarah Kleeman. Goldenrod stylists gave dozens of gender-free haircuts at no cost, for all ages this month as the salon is a part of the Gender-Free Hair Cut Club. Kleeman said the salon hopes to be gender-affirming for people whose identity doesn’t fit in a box.

“I mean I get goosebumps when I think about it, it was amazing.”

The team of seven stylists are mostly cis-gender, or identify with the same gender as their birth sex, except Alf Posen who uses he and they pronouns. Posen has been a stylist for a decade but says Goldenrod is finally a sigh of relief.

RELATED STORY: ‘Love and support’: Oreo celebrating Pride Month with pride cookie packages

“Came into this space feeling very confident and comfortable and seen and heard without having to put in any effort,” said Posen.

The salon is a member of the Dress Code Project; the organization teaches stylists to offer services while being aware of different gender identities.

“The day before I started my shift, we actually had a class taught by a trans person on how to create a safer space for trans clients,” said Posen. “It’s the most supportive space that I’ve worked in because everybody has taken the time to educate themselves… to listen.”

It’s the listening and the learning, keeping client Court Carnaby at the salon. They identify as non-binary and plan on coming back routinely for the comfortable and supportive space that the salon offers them.

“I don’t want this to necessarily be too feminine or too masculine,” mentioned Carnaby. “I can just say, ‘oh I just want it to look like this and I don’t have to do any of that dance. So that felt great and then in general everybody here is really talented.”

Its goal is to provide an experience safe and stylish for all. The fundraiser for Unspoken Treasure Society ends on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.