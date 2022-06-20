Juneteenth celebration continues at Florida Gateway College showcase

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College gathered to celebrate Juneteenth.

The event in Levy Performing Arts Center showcased black culture through music and dance. Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday last year and marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Members of the Florida Gateway College Multicultural Affairs Department said the purpose of this event is to highlight the theme, “Overcoming adversity”.

The celebration included traditional dances while also sending out an educational message about West African roots culture.

“It’s not just entertainment, but it was also educational said Multicultural Affairs Department coordinator Travis George. In terms of remembering West Africa the original continent, where African Americans came from.”

Mosso-Kan West African Dance & Drum Ensemble was a part of the event and shared the importance of embracing the arts during this holiday. “It inspires us to continue, it’s always an exciting thing to see more and more people wanting to see this type of dance and performance,” said the Mosso-Kan.

The first black Fire Chief of Lake City, Al Wilson was also present and spoke about the importance of overcoming challenges and embracing our cultures.

At the end of the event, the audience and performers concluded the celebration of the Juneteenth by sharing the stage together.

Officials say Florida Gateway College aims to host multicultural events for the upcoming holidays.

TRENDING STORY: Increased beef prices impact one Gainesville butcher

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.