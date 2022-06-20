Advertisement

The Levy Performing Arts Center is hosting a Juneteenth National Independence Day celebration

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College will celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day.

This event will take place in the Levy Performing Arts Center.

This event will feature the Mosso-Kan West African Dance.

It will also have a drum ensemble performing traditional choreography and highlighting West African heritage.

Al Wilson, a retired fire chief, will serve as a guest speaker.

This event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m.

This event is open to the public.

