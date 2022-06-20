The Levy Performing Arts Center is hosting a Juneteenth National Independence Day celebration

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College will celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day.

This event will take place in the Levy Performing Arts Center.

This event will feature the Mosso-Kan West African Dance.

It will also have a drum ensemble performing traditional choreography and highlighting West African heritage.

Al Wilson, a retired fire chief, will serve as a guest speaker.

This event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m.

This event is open to the public.

