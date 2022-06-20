Man rushed to the hospital after log truck flips in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi-truck hauling logs flipped on a road in Suwannee County leaving one person seriously hurt.

On Monday morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi was headed south on 167th Road, southwest of Live Oak.

The driver was going too fast around a curve when the truck overturned dumping logs onto the shoulder of the road.

The 55-year-old Jasper man driving the truck was taken to Lake City Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

