Marion County School Board member accuses other board members of bullying

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County School Board member has filed a complaint against other board members.

Don Browning sent a handwritten complaint to the district outlining his concerns with the board members.

He accuses others of bullying him and misrepresenting his positions.

The HR representative for the district says they reviewed the complaint but is not the proper place to submit the complaint.

