Advertisement

Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala company keeping people healthy from their own garbage cans

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Taking out the trash has its fair share of smells and messes.

Our friends at the CEP tell us how one Ocala company strives to keep you healthy from your own garbage cans

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP highlights a company in Ocala providing sign language interpretation services for the deaf community

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala company keeping people healthy from their own garbage cans
Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala company keeping people healthy from their own garbage cans
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
His dream of creating a safe place for all has become reality.
“His legacy lives on”: Clarence R. Kelly’s dream community center is finally here