Palatka man arrested for possession of drugs and gear to sell it

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested for having drugs and the gear to sell them.

Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Keith Borden was already on felony drug probation when they arrested him over the weekend.

Borden was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle deputies pulled over on Saturday.

Deputies found marijuana, cocaine, and pills they believe are fentanyl, plus a scale where Borden was sitting.

He is being held at the Putnam County Jail with no bond.

