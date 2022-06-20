Palatka man arrested for possession of drugs and gear to sell it
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested for having drugs and the gear to sell them.
Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Keith Borden was already on felony drug probation when they arrested him over the weekend.
Borden was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle deputies pulled over on Saturday.
Deputies found marijuana, cocaine, and pills they believe are fentanyl, plus a scale where Borden was sitting.
He is being held at the Putnam County Jail with no bond.
