Palatka man arrested for possession of drugs and gear to sell it

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested for having drugs and the gear to sell them.

Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Keith Borden was already on felony drug probation when they arrested him over the weekend.

Borden was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle deputies pulled over on Saturday.

Deputies found marijuana, cocaine, and pills they believe are fentanyl, plus a scale where Borden was sitting.

He is being held at the Putnam County Jail with no bond.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County man jailed after fight with girlfriend

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.