Santa Fe College is hosting a STEM camp for 9th graders from Alachua and Bradford County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rising 9th graders in Alachua and Bradford counties applied for a science-oriented and fun-filled summer camp.

Santa Fe College is hosting a STEM camp that is starting.

Monday through Wednesday, the camp will be at the Perry Center for Emerging Technologies.

On Thursday, the camp will be held at the NW campus.

Students can engage in interactive learning projects and learn to explore the world around them.

