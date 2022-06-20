Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrest a man after he called 911

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man on drug charges after he called them to report a burglary.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jordan Ernsberger, 29, called 911 to report several men trying to break into a U-Haul truck at the Florida State Farmers Market on County Road 136 in White Springs.

Deputies say Ernsberger appeared to be severely paranoid when speaking to them. No suspects or evidence of burglary were found.

Deputies did find meth, cocaine, syringes, and other drug paraphernalia in Ernsberger’s pocket. He then admitted to deputies he was using meth.

Ernsberger was booked into the Suwannee County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

