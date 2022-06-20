The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Florida Realtors releases monthly home sales numbers for May.

We will watch to see whether they continue to reflect a worrisome downward trend that led to two major real estate agencies announcing layoffs in the last week.

A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Ocala V.A. clinic takes place on Wednesday morning.

The facility opened in late January.

On Wednesday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority board considers three proposals to use the old hospital facility.

Representatives of Hope Bridges, Florida Gateway College, and Meridian Behavioral Healthcare previously made their pitches to the board.

It’s a Christmas in June Auction for kids in Chiefland begins on Thursday.

The event raises money to support the police department’s Christmas for Families fund.

