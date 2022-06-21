Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies engage in a high-speed chase after burglary suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home led deputies on a high-speed chase in Alachua County.

According to the arrest report, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an active burglary at a home on Southwest 62nd Terrace early Monday morning. The victim reported her ex-boyfriend, Devin Baulding, 28, was trying to kick in her door. By the time deputies arrived, he was gone.

She told deputies, Baulding was at the home earlier visiting their children and became angry. He threw her phone and took her sim card, before leaving.

He later returned and tried to get into the victim’s home. She says he tried to break down the door. He then rear-ended her car and spray-painted it.

Deputies spotted Baulding driving a red Ford F-150 on Southwest 61st Street. They tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Baulding sped off.

During the chase, Baulding drove off the roadway on Northwest 88th Terrace, hitting a fence and sign. Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle near Northwest 75th Street.

Baulding got out of the truck and started walking away from deputies. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office K9 stopped him from leaving.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on burglary, property damage, theft, fleeing, resisting arrest, simple assault, and hit and run charges. His total bond is set at $29,000.

