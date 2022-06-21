Advertisement

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies engage in a high-speed chase after burglary suspect

Devin Baulding, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Devin Baulding, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home led deputies on a high-speed chase in Alachua County.

According to the arrest report, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an active burglary at a home on Southwest 62nd Terrace early Monday morning. The victim reported her ex-boyfriend, Devin Baulding, 28, was trying to kick in her door. By the time deputies arrived, he was gone.

She told deputies, Baulding was at the home earlier visiting their children and became angry. He threw her phone and took her sim card, before leaving.

TRENDING: Gainesville HazMat team cleans chemicals on US 301

He later returned and tried to get into the victim’s home. She says he tried to break down the door. He then rear-ended her car and spray-painted it.

Deputies spotted Baulding driving a red Ford F-150 on Southwest 61st Street. They tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Baulding sped off.

During the chase, Baulding drove off the roadway on Northwest 88th Terrace, hitting a fence and sign. Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle near Northwest 75th Street.

Baulding got out of the truck and started walking away from deputies. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office K9 stopped him from leaving.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on burglary, property damage, theft, fleeing, resisting arrest, simple assault, and hit and run charges. His total bond is set at $29,000.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

GFR Hazmat teams cleans pool chemical spill
Gainesville HazMat team cleans chemicals on US 301
Santa Fe College STEM camp inspires young scientists and engineers
Santa Fe College STEM camp inspires young scientists and engineers
Santa Fe College STEM camp inspires young scientists and engineers
Santa Fe College STEM camp inspires young scientists and engineers
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST