Covid-19 vaccine for kids under 5 possible delay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents now have a decision to make.

Kids ages five and younger are now eligible to get a Covid-19 shot.

The FDA approved kids to get a shot of protection.

Children’s vaccines might be delayed in Florida because Governor Ron DeSantis did not pre-order them.

One nurse says there should be concerns since kids vaccines five and under were not pre-ordered.

“That’s a reasonable concern because if he’s not going to pre-order, there may be limited availability. I’m expecting that the dose will be different. Similar to how it was for the five and up. Those doses were smaller than the adult dose, “said Nurse Jessica Shotwell.

Parent Shanice. B has her mind on whether she will get her child vaccinated.

“I see other people vaccinated and still end up with covid. So I don’t see a real purpose. She’s been fine. I’ve been fine. We never had it,” said parent Shanice. B.

Meanwhile, a parent with a booster shot still questions vaccinating her kids.

“Not right away. I have two small kids, and we are still trying to get through the regular vaccine. You never know their reactions. They’re new people. Still learning their bodies and what they’re allergic to or how they react to certain things,” said parent Katrice Mcintosh.

Since covid vaccines for children younger than five are rolling out this week.

“I would encourage my parents to consider it and get it for their child. Um, just because, unfortunately, it’s always the infants and the very old, I feel that. Very sick very quickly, " said Jessica Shotwell.

We posted a poll on our website asking parents if they are concerned that Florida is the only state that did not pre-order vaccines for kids five and younger.

52 percent of people say no, they are not concerned, while 48 percent say they are concerned.

