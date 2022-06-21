Detectives investigate body found in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead body was found following reports of a shooting.

Deputies say around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, they responded to reports of a shooting on Northeast 22nd Court in Citra.

They found the body of a black man. Major crimes detectives and the forensic unit are investigating.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.