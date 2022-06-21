Advertisement

Detectives investigate body found in Marion County

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives investigate body found in Citra
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead body was found following reports of a shooting.

Deputies say around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, they responded to reports of a shooting on Northeast 22nd Court in Citra.

They found the body of a black man. Major crimes detectives and the forensic unit are investigating.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

