FHP troopers, ASO deputies catch suspect during manhunt

Authorities catch suspect on I-75 in Alachua County
Authorities catch suspect on I-75 in Alachua County
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect is in custody following a three-hour manhunt in Alachua County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded an area between Interstate 75 and Wacahoota Road looking for the man who ran from a traffic stop just after 1:30 this afternoon.

Troopers say the suspect is connected to a human smuggling operation.

FHP and ASO alternated K9s for hours to find the man.

A reverse alert was sent to people in the area, telling them to stay indoors.

