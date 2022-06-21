Fire destroys four sheds housing several under- repair vehicles

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire in melrose destroyed four sheds along with jet skis, four-wheelers, and mowers.

The owner of the sheds works on vehicles and machines.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the residential property around 4:45 p.m.

The flames did not spread to the main home and nobody was home at the time of the fire.

