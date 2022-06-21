Advertisement

Florida Realtors are releasing the home sale numbers for May

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors is releasing home sales numbers for May.

In April we saw a downward trend, and we will see if it continues.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County School Board member accuses other board members of bullying

These numbers will be released at 10 a.m.

This is also the trend that led to two major real estate agencies announcing layoffs in the last week.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Santa Fe College Board of Trustees will review and approve user fees and fines for college...
Santa Fe College Board of Trustees will review and approve user fees and fines for college services
Florida Realtors are releasing the home sale numbers for May
Florida Realtors are releasing the home sale numbers for May
The Marion County Commission will vote on a proposal to expand the Ocala Jockey Club
The Marion County Commission will vote on a proposal to expand the Ocala Jockey Club
Santa Fe College Board of Trustees will review and approve user fees and fines for college...
Santa Fe College Board of Trustees will review and approve user fees and fines for college services