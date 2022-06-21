Advertisement

Gainesville HazMat team cleans chemicals on US 301

GFR Hazmat teams cleans pool chemical spill
GFR Hazmat teams cleans pool chemical spill(GFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash on US 301 caused chemicals to spill on the highway in the Island Grove area.

Traffic was blocked on the roadway near Hawthorne for about an hour Tuesday morning after two vehicles collided. One of the vehicles was carrying pool cleaning chemicals.

The Gainesville Fire Rescue HazMat team along with Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to contain the spill.

The team worked with the Alachua County EPA on definitive Mitigation.

Truck carrying pool cleaning chemicals crashes on US 301
Truck carrying pool cleaning chemicals crashes on US 301(GFR)

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Devin Baulding, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies engage in a high-speed chase after burglary suspect
Santa Fe College STEM camp inspires young scientists and engineers
Santa Fe College STEM camp inspires young scientists and engineers
Santa Fe College STEM camp inspires young scientists and engineers
Santa Fe College STEM camp inspires young scientists and engineers
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST