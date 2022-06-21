Gainesville HazMat team cleans chemicals on US 301

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash on US 301 caused chemicals to spill on the highway in the Island Grove area.

Traffic was blocked on the roadway near Hawthorne for about an hour Tuesday morning after two vehicles collided. One of the vehicles was carrying pool cleaning chemicals.

The Gainesville Fire Rescue HazMat team along with Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to contain the spill.

The team worked with the Alachua County EPA on definitive Mitigation.

Truck carrying pool cleaning chemicals crashes on US 301 (GFR)

