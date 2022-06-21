Gainesville man arrested after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies find drugs in his vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars for having bath salts in his vehicle.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 56-year-old Ruben Sheppard.

Deputies pulled his mother over Monday afternoon on South Main Street.

She was driving Sheppard’s vehicle with him in the front passenger seat.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found bath salts, cocaine, a loose pill, weed, and other drug equipment.

The pill was identified as suboxone.

Ruben is charged with possession of suboxone, trafficking bath salts, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell, among other charges.

