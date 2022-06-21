Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies find drugs in his vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars for having bath salts in his vehicle.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 56-year-old Ruben Sheppard.

Deputies pulled his mother over Monday afternoon on South Main Street.

She was driving Sheppard’s vehicle with him in the front passenger seat.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found bath salts, cocaine, a loose pill, weed, and other drug equipment.

The pill was identified as suboxone.

Ruben is charged with possession of suboxone, trafficking bath salts, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell, among other charges.

TRENDING: Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies engage in a high-speed chase after burglary suspect

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
Millions of dollars awarded to North Central Florida communities for economic growth
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
TECH TUESDAY: ACEL
Tech Tuesday: Alachua County Emerging Leaders
TECH TUESDAY: ACEL
TECH TUESDAY: ACEL
Gainesville HazMat team cleans chemicals on US 301