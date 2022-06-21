Advertisement

Gator football coach Billy Napier to enter Furman Athletics Hall of Fame

UF head man honored by his alma mater
UF coach played QB at Furman from 1999-2002
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although he hasn’t coached a game yet at the University of Florida, Billy Napier is already a Hall of Famer. He has been elected to the Furman Athletics Hall of Fame, a nod to the UF coach’s playing days.

Napier starred at quarterback for Furman from 1999 to 2002, leading the Paladins to a pair of SoCon conference titles, a 12-3 record in 2001, and an appearance in the Division 1-AA national title game. Along the way, Napier fueled an upset of powerhouse Georgia Southern, breaking the Eagles’ 39-game home winning streak. Napier was a two-time All-SoCon selection and still ranks among Furman’s career leaders in several passing and total offense categories.

Napier will lead the Gators in his first season as head coach, beginning Sept. 3 at home versus Utah.

Furman has yet to announce an induction date for its class of 2022.

