Advertisement

Gator sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh a semifinalist for The Bowerman

Fahnbulleh led UF to NCAA team title earlier in June
Gator NCAA champion a semifinalist for The Bowerman
Gator NCAA champion a semifinalist for The Bowerman(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After carrying Florida to an NCAA outdoor team title earlier this month, sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh is now recognized as one of the ten finest men’s track and field athletes in the country.

Fahnbulleh was named a semifinalist for The Bowerman on Tuesday, an award that honors the nation’s top collegiate male and female track and field athlete, and is essentially the sport’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy. Fahnbulleh earned the praise by winning the NCAA 100m and 200m titles (repeating in the latter event), and anchoring the Gators to second place in the 4 x 100m relay. His 200m time of 19.83 ranks fourth in collegiate history.

The Florida men have now produced a record 13 semifinalists for the award.

Gators Anna Hall (multi-events) and Jasmine Moore (long jump, triple jump) were announced as semifinalists for the women’s Bowerman award on Monday. Finalists will be named next week.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

UF coach played QB at Furman from 1999-2002
Gator football coach Billy Napier to enter Furman Athletics Hall of Fame
Bobby Finke of the United States reacts after winning gold medal in the Men 800m Freestyle...
UF Swimmer Bobby Finke claims World Championships gold
Florida Women's Track & Field long jumpers Jasmine Moore and Claire Bryant stand on the track...
UF track stars Hall, Moore in contention for The Bowerman Award
Caeleb Dressel of the United States poses with his medal after winning the Men 50m Butterfly...
Gator swimmers make waves at World Championships