Gator sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh a semifinalist for The Bowerman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After carrying Florida to an NCAA outdoor team title earlier this month, sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh is now recognized as one of the ten finest men’s track and field athletes in the country.

Fahnbulleh was named a semifinalist for The Bowerman on Tuesday, an award that honors the nation’s top collegiate male and female track and field athlete, and is essentially the sport’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy. Fahnbulleh earned the praise by winning the NCAA 100m and 200m titles (repeating in the latter event), and anchoring the Gators to second place in the 4 x 100m relay. His 200m time of 19.83 ranks fourth in collegiate history.

The Florida men have now produced a record 13 semifinalists for the award.

Gators Anna Hall (multi-events) and Jasmine Moore (long jump, triple jump) were announced as semifinalists for the women’s Bowerman award on Monday. Finalists will be named next week.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.