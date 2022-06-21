Advertisement

Home sales market improves from last month

The home sales market improved last month according to numbers released by “Florida realtors”...
The home sales market improved last month according to numbers released by “Florida realtors” on Tuesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The home sales market improved last month according to numbers released by “Florida realtors” on Tuesday.

The number of homes sold in the Gainesville market rose just under one percent... And a little more than three percent in the Ocala market.  

The statewide number fell nearly seven percent. 

Those homes that sold are going for a lot more money. 

In Gainesville the average home sold for 370 thousand dollars, 21- percent higher than a year ago. 

In Ocala, the average price was 28 percent higher than last year. 

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Public Schools needs help naming new facility

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

MCSB EARLY LEARNING CENTER
MCSB NEW LEARNING CENTER
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins highlights the uniqueness of the 1939...
North Central Florida Treasures: 1939 World's Fair Saturn Lamp
Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives investigate body found in Citra
Detectives investigate body found in Marion County