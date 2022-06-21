Home sales market improves from last month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The home sales market improved last month according to numbers released by “Florida realtors” on Tuesday.

The number of homes sold in the Gainesville market rose just under one percent... And a little more than three percent in the Ocala market.

The statewide number fell nearly seven percent.

Those homes that sold are going for a lot more money.

In Gainesville the average home sold for 370 thousand dollars, 21- percent higher than a year ago.

In Ocala, the average price was 28 percent higher than last year.

