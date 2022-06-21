The Marion County Commission will vote on a proposal to expand the Ocala Jockey Club

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners are meeting to vote on a proposal to expand the Ocala Jockey Club.

Marion County residents are opposed to the expansion of the former Ocala Jockey Club.

They are opposed because the one thousand plus acres lie within the county’s farmland preservation area.

TRENDING STORY: “They’re having a hard enough time feeding themselves much less a pet”: Need for pet food donations ramps up amid inflation

It also is outside the county’s urban growth boundary.

The expansion would include 94 residential units, an agricultural hotel, an exhibition area, and competitive trail riding.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.