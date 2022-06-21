Advertisement

Marion County Public Schools needs help naming new facility

MCPS allows the public to vote on new early learning academy name(MCPS)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new early learning academy is opening and the Marion County School Board is asking for help picking a name.

The academy will be located at 4000 W Anthony Rd. on the campus of the former Evergreen Elementary School in Ocala.

The program opens for pre-school aged students as young as four years old in August.

The public can vote for one of the following eight names by clicking here:

  • Bright Star Learning
  • Bright Stars Early Learning Academy
  • Bright Stars Elementary
  • Brick City Early Learning Academy
  • First Light Academy
  • Fordham Early Learning Academy
  • H.O.P.E. (Helping Our Pupils Excel) Academy
  • Marion Early Learning Academy

The deadline to vote is 5 p.m. this Thursday. The Marion County School Board will vote on the final name at their meeting on June 28.

