Marion County Public Schools needs help naming new facility

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new early learning academy is opening and the Marion County School Board is asking for help picking a name.

The academy will be located at 4000 W Anthony Rd. on the campus of the former Evergreen Elementary School in Ocala.

The program opens for pre-school aged students as young as four years old in August.

The public can vote for one of the following eight names by clicking here:

Bright Star Learning

Bright Stars Early Learning Academy

Bright Stars Elementary

Brick City Early Learning Academy

First Light Academy

Fordham Early Learning Academy

H.O.P.E. (Helping Our Pupils Excel) Academy

Marion Early Learning Academy

The deadline to vote is 5 p.m. this Thursday. The Marion County School Board will vote on the final name at their meeting on June 28.

