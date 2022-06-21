Millions of dollars awarded to North Central Florida communities for economic growth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $28.4 million in funding for economic growth in local communities, millions of which are coming to North Central Florida.

Through the Community Development Block Grant program, Alachua County will receive more than $4 million to benefit low and moderate-income residents. Lake City will receive $2 million. The money will fund activities including workforce housing, training, and sustainability, as well as broadband infrastructure and planning.

“Supporting the growth and resilience of Florida communities is the best way to ensure Florida’s strong future,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Investments made today will provide 23 communities with access to the resources they need to diversify their economies, increase public safety, and mitigate future risks.”

The following communities will receive an award through the CDBG-CV program:

Alachua County ($4,000,782)

City of Apopka ($800,000)

City of Coleman ($1,772,500

City of Fort Lauderdale ($906,510)

City of Green Cove Springs ($1,397,600)

City of Hollywood ($760,335)

City of Homestead ($502,061)

Village of Indiantown ($342,390)

Lake City ($2,000,000)

Leon County ($3,604,207)

City of Macclenny ($291,000)

City of Mary Esther ($324,000)

City of New Port Richey ($973,986)

City of Stuart ($4,791,000)

City of Vernon ($987,566)

Town of Wausau ($1,384,090)

City of West Palm Beach ($567,974)

“Governor DeSantis has championed the economic growth of Florida’s communities by making continued investments in their success,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “DEO is proud to support his efforts by connecting communities to opportunities that suit their unique needs and foster generational growth for their residents.”

Six communities are receiving funding through the Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program which will be matched by FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The money will be used for recovery efforts in the following communities impacted by Hurricane Michael:

Gulf County ($1,039,184)

Jackson County ($367,364)

Liberty County ($115,116)

City of Marianna ($474,000)

City of Mexico Beach ($601,408)

City of Panama City ($492,428)

