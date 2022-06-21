Advertisement

Millions of dollars awarded to North Central Florida communities for economic growth

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov. DeSantis has signed a COVID-19-linked bill requiring health care centers to allow in-person visitations, as the Republican announced he approved dozens of other measures passed during this year's legislative session.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $28.4 million in funding for economic growth in local communities, millions of which are coming to North Central Florida.

Through the Community Development Block Grant program, Alachua County will receive more than $4 million to benefit low and moderate-income residents. Lake City will receive $2 million. The money will fund activities including workforce housing, training, and sustainability, as well as broadband infrastructure and planning.

“Supporting the growth and resilience of Florida communities is the best way to ensure Florida’s strong future,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Investments made today will provide 23 communities with access to the resources they need to diversify their economies, increase public safety, and mitigate future risks.”

The following communities will receive an award through the CDBG-CV program:

  • Alachua County ($4,000,782)
  • City of Apopka ($800,000)
  • City of Coleman ($1,772,500
  • City of Fort Lauderdale ($906,510)
  • City of Green Cove Springs ($1,397,600)
  • City of Hollywood ($760,335)
  • City of Homestead ($502,061)
  • Village of Indiantown ($342,390)
  • Lake City ($2,000,000)
  • Leon County ($3,604,207)
  • City of Macclenny ($291,000)
  • City of Mary Esther ($324,000)
  • City of New Port Richey ($973,986)
  • City of Stuart ($4,791,000)
  • City of Vernon ($987,566)
  • Town of Wausau ($1,384,090)
  • City of West Palm Beach ($567,974)

“Governor DeSantis has championed the economic growth of Florida’s communities by making continued investments in their success,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “DEO is proud to support his efforts by connecting communities to opportunities that suit their unique needs and foster generational growth for their residents.”

Six communities are receiving funding through the Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program which will be matched by FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The money will be used for recovery efforts in the following communities impacted by Hurricane Michael:

  • Gulf County ($1,039,184)
  • Jackson County ($367,364)
  • Liberty County ($115,116)
  • City of Marianna ($474,000)
  • City of Mexico Beach ($601,408)
  • City of Panama City ($492,428)

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
TECH TUESDAY: ACEL
Tech Tuesday: Alachua County Emerging Leaders
TECH TUESDAY: ACEL
TECH TUESDAY: ACEL
Gainesville HazMat team cleans chemicals on US 301