North Central Florida Treasures: 1939 World’s Fair Saturn Lamp

This week on North Central Florida Treasures we have a unique but familiar piece that is apart of our scientific past, the Saturn lamp.
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
This Saturn lamp was created in 1935 and presented at the New York World's Fair. Its uranium glass which glows when light reflects. In a retail setting it would sell from anywhere from $1,200 - $1,500 dollars.

This Saturn lamp was created in 1935 and presented at the New York World’s Fair. Its uranium glass which glows when light reflects. In a retail setting it would sell from anywhere from $1,200 - $1,500 dollars.

