Ron DeSantis signs bill creating ballot initiative to amend county charter
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents are a step closer to deciding whether they want to change how county commissioners are elected.
Governor Ron Desantis signed house bill 1493, creating a ballot initiative to amend the county charter.
In November, voters will choose whether to keep the current system of county-wide at-large elections or elect commissioners on a district-by-district basis.
