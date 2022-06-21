Advertisement

Ron DeSantis signs bill creating ballot initiative to amend county charter

Ron DeSantis signs bill creating ballot initiative to amend county charter
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents are a step closer to deciding whether they want to change how county commissioners are elected.

Governor Ron Desantis signed house bill 1493, creating a ballot initiative to amend the county charter.

In November, voters will choose whether to keep the current system of county-wide at-large elections or elect commissioners on a district-by-district basis.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County School Board member accuses other board members of bullying

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

Fire destroys four sheds housing several under- repair vehicles
Fire destroys four sheds housing several under- repair vehicles
Fire destroys four sheds housing several under- repair vehicles
Fire destroys four sheds housing several under- repair vehicles
Ron DeSantis signs bill creating ballot initiative to amend county charter
Ron DeSantis signs bill creating ballot initiative to amend county charter
“They’re having a hard enough time feeding themselves much less a pet”: Need for pet food...
“They’re having a hard enough time feeding themselves much less a pet”: Need for pet food donations ramps up amid inflation