Ron DeSantis signs bill creating ballot initiative to amend county charter

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents are a step closer to deciding whether they want to change how county commissioners are elected.

Governor Ron Desantis signed house bill 1493, creating a ballot initiative to amend the county charter.

In November, voters will choose whether to keep the current system of county-wide at-large elections or elect commissioners on a district-by-district basis.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County School Board member accuses other board members of bullying

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.