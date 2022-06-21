Santa Fe College Board of Trustees will review and approve user fees and fines for college services

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College Board of Trustees reviews and approves user fees and fines for college services.

This review and approval happen every June, and it will take place at 4 p.m.

User fees and fines are assessed to students and community members who use this service.

Santa Fe College officials require special funding for this service that is not provided by regular tuition.

