UF Swimmer Bobby Finke claims World Championships gold

Gator comes from behind to snag title in 800m
Bobby Finke of the United States reacts after winning gold medal in the Men 800m Freestyle...
Bobby Finke of the United States reacts after winning gold medal in the Men 800m Freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BUDAPEST, Hungary (WCJB) -University of Florida swimmer Bobby Finke struck gold on Tuesday at the World Championships in Budapest, and it took an American record time and a massive rally to get the job done.

Finke went from fourth to first in the final lap to win the men’s 800m freestyle in 7:39.36, swimming the final 50 meters in 25.93. It’s the same race in which Finke collected an Olympic gold medal last summer in Tokyo. He is also the reigning Olympic champion in the 1600m.

A UF-connected swimmer has now landed on the podium in three straight days at World Championships.

Former Gator Caeleb Dressel posted the second-best time in the 100m freestyle prelims in 47.95. Dressel, who won five gold medals in Tokyo, scratched the semifinals, however, due to medical reasons, according to USA Swimming. He is also scheduled to race the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly later in the week.

