UF track stars Hall, Moore in contention for The Bowerman Award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bowerman Award is known as the Heisman Trophy of track and field, only it recognizes both the male and female athlete of the year in the sport. Two members of the Florida Gators are in the hunt for the women’s honor.

Multi-event phenom Anna Hall and jumper Jasmine Moore are among ten semifinalists for The Bowerman. The field will be reduced to three finalists on Monday, June 27.

Both athletes transferred to UF from Georgia and made huge contributions to Florida’s sweep of the indoor and outdoor NCAA team titles. Hall captured the outdoor heptathlon crown and also took second in the 400 meter hurdles. Moore claimed every horizontal jumping title available, finishing eight-for-eight in SEC and NCAA long jump and triple jump competitions.

Hall and Moore seek to become the second and third UF finalists for the women’s Bowerman Award. Florida is the sixth school in the award’s history dating back to 2009 to produce multiple semifinalists.

