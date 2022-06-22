Advertisement

Eastern Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 255 people

Afghanistan's state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in...
Afghanistan’s state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in an earthquake.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s state-run news agency says at least 255 people have killed in an earthquake that struck the country’s eastern Paktika province.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll Wednesday and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter.

Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that struck Paktika province, but it comes as the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.

That likely will complicate any relief efforts for this country of 38 million people.

