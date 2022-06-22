Bradford vehicle pursuit leads to crash
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County sheriff’s deputies asked residents to avoid State Road 16 tonight after a vehicle chase
Authorities are releasing few details at this time.
Deputies say they assisted state troopers with a vehicle pursuit, in the Pleasant Grove area.
The chase ended in a crash.
Several people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
