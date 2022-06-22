Bradford vehicle pursuit leads to crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County sheriff’s deputies asked residents to avoid State Road 16 tonight after a vehicle chase

Authorities are releasing few details at this time.

Deputies say they assisted state troopers with a vehicle pursuit, in the Pleasant Grove area.

The chase ended in a crash.

Several people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

